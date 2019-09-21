This content was published on September 21, 2019 12:52 PM

The Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) has launched an app designed to help Swiss tourists and residents abroad in case of trouble.

The “Travel admin” app is meant to help Swiss citizens plan their trip overseas and offers information such as travel advice on every country. Documents like insurance policies and driver’s licence can also be registered on the app. It also contains the addresses of Swiss representations worldwide in case of eventualities like a lost passport or in the event of a natural disaster.

"Offering Swiss citizens travelling or living abroad good and easily accessible services via the latest digital technologies is a key priority for the FDFA, and it is very important to me personally," said Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis, who participated in the launch of the app at the Zurich airport on Saturday.

The app can be downloaded free of charge on Google Play or Apple store and is available in German, French and Italian. A new website with information for travellers will also be offered from September 23.

Every year the Swiss take over 16 million trips abroad and around 760,000 nationals live abroad. Last year Swiss representations overseas issued 1,700 temporary passports, 1,000 laissez-passer (for lost or stolen passports) and handled over 1,800 consular cases concerning assistance involving accidents, illnesses and other crises.





