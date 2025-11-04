UBS Gets Sign of Support from Swiss Lawmakers in Capital Debate

(Bloomberg) — Swiss lawmakers criticized a government proposal on parts of new capital rules affecting UBS Group AG, in an early signal of broadening support in parliament for a softer stance on the country’s largest bank.

The lower house’s economy and taxation committee — which is in charge of financial regulation — voted on Tuesday in favor of sending a letter to the government to that effect following a debate on capital quality rules, according to a statement.

“Care should be taken not to exceed international standards and common practice in competing financial centers,” lawmakers said in the letter. “The stricter regulations must ensure a competitive cost-benefit ratio of the Swiss capital regime.”

The committee was debating measures relating to deferred tax assets and other items which are set to lift UBS’s capital requirements by some $3 billion – and are separate to a larger parliamentary package on capital which could result in a $23 billion increase in capital requirements for the bank. The government can push the capital quality measures through without parliament’s blessing, but is expected to take opinions there into account.

Switzerland is revamping financial regulation in the wake of the collapse of Credit Suisse in 2023 and its subsequent purchase by UBS. The firm’s enlarged size has prompted worries that Switzerland won’t be able to bail it out in any future crisis.

The new rules update how lenders have to quantify intangible items such as deferred tax assets, in-house software and other hard-to-value items they have on their books. For UBS, they are the less significant part of legislation to increase its capital requirements launched by the government after the demise of Credit Suisse.

The smaller package by ordinance is expected to take effect around the beginning of 2027, while the broader bill will only come into force in 2028 or 2029. Lawmakers voted against a motion to delay the smaller part in September.

