Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

UBS Said to Dismiss 10 Investment Bankers From Brazil Venture

This content was published on
1 minute

(Bloomberg) — UBS BB Investment Bank, the joint venture between UBS Group AG and state-run lender Banco do Brasil SA in South America, has dismissed about 10 employees in Brazil as it integrates teams from Credit Suisse, according to people familiar with the matter.

Those affected were mostly junior bankers, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing non-public information.

UBS BB declined to comment.

The Swiss bank, which has been adjusting its workforce globally since last year’s Credit Suisse takeover, recently cut about 35 employees from its wealth-management unit in Latin America, Bloomberg reported last month.

–With assistance from Rachel Gamarski.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Deeply Read

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

June 9 votes in Switzerland: how can healthcare costs be reined in?

On June 9, Swiss voters decided on two initiatives aimed at capping the cost of healthcare in the country. Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
75 Likes
79 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How can democracy be enhanced in schools?

How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement?

Join the discussion
10 Likes
36 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Elena Servettaz

Should politics be kept out of sporting and cultural events?

Cultural and sporting events are being increasingly politicised. Is this a problem?

Join the discussion
15 Likes
16 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR