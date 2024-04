UK mortgage approvals hit 18-month high in March, Bank of England says

LONDON (Reuters) – The number of mortgages approved by British lenders rose to an 18-month high in March, Bank of England data showed on Tuesday.

Lenders approved 61,325 mortgages in March, up from 60,497 in February and the highest total since September 2022. A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to approvals of around 61,500 mortgages.