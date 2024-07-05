Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
UK PM Sunak concedes election defeat, says Labour has won

LONDON (Reuters) -British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak conceded defeat in the national election on Friday, saying the opposition Labour Party had won.

“The Labour Party has won this general election and I have called Sir Keir Starmer to congratulate him on his victory,” Sunak said after winning his parliamentary seat in northern England.

“Today, power will change hands in a peaceful and orderly manner, with goodwill on all sides. That is something that should give us all confidence in our country’s stability and future.”

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by William James and Kate Holton)

