Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

UK police find three children missing after theme park trip

This content was published on
1 minute

LONDON (Reuters) -British police said on Tuesday they had found three children aged 14, 9 and 7 who had been reported missing after a day out at a theme park 20 miles south west of London.

The three children were found “safe and well” in London Surrey Police said in an updated statement, 18 hours after they were reported missing on Monday.

“We appreciate the concern that this incident caused, especially given the children’s ages and the fact that they were missing overnight,” Surrey police detective Trevor Struthers said in a statement.

The children had spent Monday at the theme park in Chertsey said an earlier statement asking the public to help locate them, adding that they had last been seen walking towards nearby Staines town centre at 1417 GMT.

The police said the three children had travelled to the park from Milton Keynes, a town 60 miles away, and the younger two children were related.

(Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle and William James)

Deeply Read

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

June 9 votes in Switzerland: how can healthcare costs be reined in?

On June 9, Swiss voters decided on two initiatives aimed at capping the cost of healthcare in the country. Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
68 Likes
78 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How can democracy be enhanced in schools?

How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement?

Join the discussion
1 Likes
34 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Elena Servettaz

Should politics be kept out of sporting and cultural events?

Cultural and sporting events are being increasingly politicised. Is this a problem?

Join the discussion
7 Likes
15 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR