UKMTO receives report of vessel being hailed by entity saying it was the Yemeni navy

CAIRO (Reuters) – The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency said on Wednesday it had received a report of a merchant vessel being hailed over the radio by an entity declaring itself to be the Yemeni navy and ordering it to alter course.

UKMTO reported it had received a report of a merchant vessel being hailed over a VHF channel for approximately 30 minutes as it passed about 50 nautical miles (93km) southwest of Aden, Yemen.