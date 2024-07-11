Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Ukraine official calls for end to limits on use of allied-supplied arms

This content was published on
2 minutes

By Jonathan Landay

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Ukraine’s top presidential aide on Thursday called for an end to restrictions imposed on the use of allied-supplied weapons against targets deep inside Russia, saying it would be a “game-changer” in fighting Moscow’s occupation.

Andriy Yermak did not name any specific country’s restrictions but his comment came days after the White House reaffirmed a prohibition on Ukraine conducting strikes deep inside Russia with U.S.-supplied arms, following a Russian missile strike on a Kyiv children’s hospital.

“The partners have to take off any restrictions to use weapons not just by Ukrainian territory but have the possibility to answer (Russian attacks) including the territory of Russia,” Yermak told a public forum on the final day of the 2024 NATO summit, speaking English.

“It’s impossible to fight them,” he continued, noting that Russia does not have “any restrictions. The enemy can directly attack to our civilians, children’s hospitals, schools and we have these restrictions.”

“It will be a real game-changer” if Ukraine’s allies lift all limits on its use of their weapons “and I hope that our partners understand that and agree this decisions as soon as possible,” said Yermak, chief of staff to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration permits Ukraine to use U.S.-supplied arms against targets just inside Russia that are supporting Russian offensive operations in Ukraine, but prohibits their use for strikes deep inside Russian territory.

On other issues, Yermak said Ukraine is “satisfied” with the outcome of the NATO Washington summit, the final declaration of which said decisions made there constitute a “bridge” to Ukraine’s eventual membership in the alliance.

The “next step” should be an invitation to Ukraine to join NATO, Yermak said.

