Ukraine says Russian missile attack kills one, injures 8 in Mykolaiv

KYIV (Reuters) -A man was killed and at least eight people were wounded in a Russian missile attack on the Black Sea port city of Mykolaiv on Sunday, Ukrainian officials said, after an overnight strike on Odesa on the last day of Russia’s presidential election.

Mykolaiv’s regional governor, Vitaliy Kim, said on Telegram that said there had been two strikes on Mykolaiv from the same direction as the strike on Odesa, adding that a man born in 1974 died in hospital and the injured included a girl born in 2013.

Ukraine’s ministry of internal affairs shared images of damaged houses, wrecked or burnt-out cars, including one with a pair of abandoned shoes and other damaged items strewn on the ground alongside its open driver’s door, and rescue workers helping people leave the scene and dousing a blackened car.

“Police found an injured girl with shrapnel wounds who was given first aid on the spot and taken to hospital,” the ministry said on its Telegram channel of the aftermath in Mykolaiv.

Separately, the Ukrainian military said Russian air attacks had damaged agricultural enterprises and destroyed several industrial buildings in the port city of Odesa.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports.

Ukraine’s air force said Russia launched 16 drones and seven missiles and 14 drones were destroyed over the Odesa region.

Moscow has accused Kyiv of election sabotage with days of strikes on Russian infrastructure, one of the most sweeping air operations on Russian territory since President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine two years ago.

