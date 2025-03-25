US Copper Hits Record High as Traders React to Tariff Risks

(Bloomberg) — Copper futures on New York’s Comex exchange surged to a record as traders price in the possibility that US President Donald Trump will impose hefty import tariffs on the crucial industrial metal.

Comex copper rose to $5.2055 a pound Tuesday, surpassing the previous record of $5.199 set on May 20. The new all-time high came after a Bloomberg report that Glencore Plc temporarily suspended copper shipments from top producer Chile. Glencore halted shipments from its Altonorte smelter after an issue affecting the plant’s furnace, according to people familiar with the matter.

The front-month contract has jumped around 29% this year, creating an unprecedented disconnect between US prices and the global benchmark set on the London Metal Exchange.

US copper futures started surging above prices on the LME in January, and the gap reached record levels after Trump last month ordered the US Commerce Department to conduct a probe into possible copper tariffs on national security grounds. On Monday, the gap between front-month Comex and LME prices reached new all-time highs of more than $1,400 a ton.

That’s creating huge incentives for traders who’ve been exploiting the price differential to shift copper into the US to front-run any potential tariffs. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Citigroup Inc. anticipate the US will impose 25% import levies on copper by year end, and traders expect a massive amount of copper will arrive in the US before then.

Kostas Bintas, Mercuria’s head of metals trading, estimates that about 500,000 tons of copper is heading to the US, leaving the rest of the global market perilously short of the metal. He predicts LME prices could jump to more than $12,000 a metric ton as the shortage worsens.

Copper on the LME rose 1% to $10,056 a ton as of 2:23 p.m. in London. Comex copper was up 2% at $5.195 after earlier surging to the record.

And while traders and investors are expected to reap profits from moving copper around, US manufacturers are paying costs that price in a substantial part of the expected impact should the hinted-at 25% levy come into effect.

