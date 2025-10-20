US Futures Rise as Investors Turn Gaze to Earnings: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — US equity futures rose as traders put worries about trade and credit behind them to focus on the next round of corporate earnings.

Contracts on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 signaled further gains after both gauges ended last week in the green. Tesla Inc. climbed in premarket trading ahead of its third-quarter report on Wednesday, the first from the Magnificent Seven cohort of big-tech companies.

Investor sentiment improved as President Donald Trump sought to ease trade tensions with China. A new round of US-China trade talks is set for this week in Malaysia between Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Vice Premier He Lifeng. The moves heralded an effort by Washington to calm fears of a full-blown trade war with China that could have a seismic effect on the global economy.

Meanwhile, solid results from Wall Street lenders as well as regional banks have allayed concerns about the health of the US credit market. Positive surprises are likely in the remainder of the third-quarter earnings season, JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategists said, with the Magnificent Seven seen growing earnings by 15% as the artificial intelligence spending boom continues.

“The market trend is rather positive with this new lull on the trade war front,” said Andrea Tueni, head of sales trading at Saxo Banque France. “The earnings so far have been rather good and the AI frenzy has helped a comeback from the tech sector.”

Treasuries and the dollar were steady. Gold held Friday’s steep drop, while oil dipped after posting a third weekly decline.

Trump listed rare earths, fentanyl and soybeans as the US’s top issues with China before the two sides return to the negotiating table as a fragile trade truce nears expiration. Days earlier, the US leader threatened a 100% tariff on Chinese shipments after Beijing vowed to exert broad controls on the minerals, sparking volatility in global markets.

The new tariff threats “were ultimately a case of ‘the boy who cried wolf,’ and the more it occurs, the less people take it seriously,” said Michael Field, an analyst at Morningstar Investment Service. “Investors took a little bit off the table and now maybe they’re getting a bit more optimistic as we head into earning season.”

The Stoxx 600 Europe index climbed 0.5%, led by defense stocks after conflict reignited in Gaza over the weekend. Rheinmetall AG was up more than 4% while Renk Group AG and Hensoldt AG rose more than 5%. Submarine builder TKMS surged in its Frankfurt trading debut after its carve-out from Thyssenkrupp AG.

Among other individual movers, Kering SA jumped more than 4% after agreeing to sell its beauty division to L’Oreal SA. BNP Paribas SA slumped after a ruling against the French bank by a New York jury over past work in Sudan that could lead to a costly settlement.

French bonds declined along the with CAC 40 stock index after S&P Global Ratings downgraded the country to A+ from AA- amid budget uncertainty. France has now lost its double-A rating at two of the three major credit assessors in little more than a month, potentially forcing some funds with ultra-strict investment criteria to sell the country’s bonds.

Corporate News:

Kering SA agreed to sell its beauty division to L’Oreal SA as part of a long-term strategic alliance, with Chief Executive Luca de Meo seeking to turn around the French luxury giant’s fortunes. Holcim Ltd. agreed to buy Xella, a European walling systems company, in a €1.85 billion ($2.2 billion) deal, as it expands its building solutions business following the spin off of its North American unit. Apple Inc.’s latest generation of iPhones is off to a faster start than usual, with its most basic model surging in popularity. Volkswagen AG Chief Executive Officer Oliver Blume faces a significant reduction in remuneration after ending his additional role as head of Porsche AG, according to Süddeutsche Zeitung. Sany Heavy Industry Co. started taking investor orders to raise as much as HK$12.4 billion ($1.6 billion) in a Hong Kong listing, joining a flood of Chinese companies seeking to capitalize on the Asian financial hub’s hot market. Activist investor Jana Partners has built a stake in Cooper Cos. and plans to push for strategic alternatives, according to the Wall Street Journal. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% as of 6:54 a.m. New York time Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.3% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1% The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.6% The MSCI World Index rose 0.2% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1654 The British pound fell 0.1% to $1.3412 The Japanese yen was little changed at 150.69 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.7% to $110,755.5 Ether rose 0.5% to $4,023.25 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.01% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 2.59% Britain’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 4.52% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.8% to $57.08 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.2% to $4,258.42 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Anand Krishnamoorthy and Michael Msika.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.