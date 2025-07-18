US Stock Futures Hold Firm on Solid Earnings: Markets Wrap

6 minutes

(Bloomberg) — US equity futures held steady on Friday as strong earnings and confidence in the resilience of the US economy supported sentiment.

S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 contracts nudged higher after both indexes set closing highs on Thursday. The combined value of cryptoassets soared beyond $4 trillion for the first time, fueled by a surge in altcoins and momentum from a legislative push to regulate the sector.

Listen to the Stock Movers podcast on Apple, Spotify or anywhere you listen.

The dollar slipped 0.3% as Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller backed a July interest-rate cut to support a softening labor market. The message failed to catch on in money markets, with swaps pricing less than a 60% chance of a quarter-point cut in September and assign no probability to easing this month.

Treasuries advanced, with the 10-year yield down two basis points to 4.43%.

The cross-asset moves come at the end of a week marked by market jitters over speculation that President Donald Trump might fire Fed Chair Jerome Powell. Trump continued his Fed attacks on Friday, saying policymakers “are choking out the housing market with their high rate.”

Gains reflected strong economic data and optimism that US companies will post robust second-quarter figures, helping to soothe uncertainty stirred by Trump’s tariff war.

Early results show S&P 500 earnings are on track to rise 3.2% for the second quarter, slightly ahead of pre-season expectations of 2.8%, according to data compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence.

“All that helps to reinforce the bull case for equities, with this solid underlying economic momentum likely to see earnings growth remain healthy,” said Michael Brown, senior research strategist at Pepperstone.

In Friday earnings, 3M Co. raised its profit forecast and beat Wall Street’s estimates as Chief Executive Officer William Brown’s effort to reinvigorate the company gained momentum. American Express Co.’s billed business on its cards and other products also beat forecasts.

On Thursday, Netflix Inc.’s results surpassed expectations across all key metrics and raised its full-year outlook for both revenue and profit margins. The stock slipped in premarket trading after a near 50% rally from its April low.

The share of global equity flows heading to the US has plunged in 2025, strategists at Bank of America Corp. said, as the trade war raises doubts about so-called American exceptionalism. US stock funds attracted just under half of total flows so far this year, compared with 72% in 2024, the BofA team said in a note, citing figures from EPFR Global.

BofA strategist Michael Hartnett warned that investors were “front running” a Fed capitulation on interest rates. He reiterated his view that a bubble was brewing in US stocks, and that the clearest sign of this would be if the market ignored an increase in inflation expectations and bond yields hitting new highs.

For Mohit Kumar, chief European strategist at Jefferies International, risk assets are likely to remain well supported until next month, when US employment data may start to show some weakness.

“We remain positive on risky assets over the coming weeks, though we have taken some chips off the table,” Kumar noted. “Technicals will start to shift in August.”

Corporate Highlights:

3M Co. raised its profit forecast and beat Wall Street’s estimates for the second quarter as Chief Executive Officer William Brown’s effort to reinvigorate the company gained momentum.

Netflix Inc. reported second-quarter results that exceeded investor expectations in every major metric. The company also raised its forecast for full-year sales and profit margins.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. said another patient has died from acute liver failure after receiving one of its gene terapies. Shares fell as much as 18% in premarket trading.

GSK Plc shares tumbled after its blood cancer drug failed to secure the backing of a panel of US regulatory advisers, putting its approval in doubt.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc agreed to sell most of its homecare business to private equity firm Advent International for an enterprise value of up to $4.8 billion.

Burberry’s sales fell less than expected, as the UK fashion brand begins to deliver on its turnaround plan under Chief Executive Officer Joshua Schulman.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. sees currency volatility as a “big uncertainty” to its margins and will constantly review hedging strategies to manage the impact, said Chief Financial Officer Wendell Huang.

Meta Platforms Inc. hired a pair of key artificial intelligence researchers who worked at Apple Inc., shortly after poaching their former boss from the iPhone maker.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 7:11 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed

The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed

The MSCI World Index rose 0.1%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3%

The euro rose 0.4% to $1.1646

The British pound rose 0.3% to $1.3454

The Japanese yen was little changed at 148.52 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.3% to $119,121.33

Ether rose 5.7% to $3,617.73

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 4.43%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 2.70%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 4.67%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.8% to $68.07 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.4% to $3,352.20 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Anand Krishnamoorthy, Sagarika Jaisinghani, James Hirai, Michael Msika and Julien Ponthus.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.