US Stocks Set for Gains as Traders Eye Jobs Data: Markets Wrap
(Bloomberg) — US equities are poised for gains as traders await June’s payrolls report on Thursday and navigate how trade talks develop ahead of President Donald Trump’s July 9 deadline.
Contracts for the S&P 500 rose 0.2% after the US benchmark paused its rally in record territory during the previous session. Nasdaq 100 futures climbed by the same margin. European equities also advanced, while Asian stocks were little changed.
Investors are closely monitoring the economic data and trade tensions after Trump said he won’t delay the July 9 deadline for imposing higher levies on trading partners. Stock markets — which once swung wildly on tariff headlines — appear to see little risk, as equity indexes sit near all-time highs.
The calm is being fueled by expectations that Trump will extend his tariff deadline based on his pattern of threatening first and backing down later.
“This is quite clearly, in my mind – an opportunity to buy the dip, with the bull case of strong earnings growth, a solid underlying economy and calmer rhetoric on trade, remaining firmly intact,” noted Michael Brown, senior research strategist at Pepperstone Group in London.
The June employment report is forecast to show growth in the workforce easing to about 110,000 new jobs from 139,000 the prior month, according to economists surveyed by Bloomberg. The unemployment rate is seen nudging up to 4.3%.
A gauge of the dollar steadied, hovering around a three-year low set Tuesday. US Treasuries retreated across the curve, with the 10-year yield rising three basis points to 4.27%.
Corporate Highlights:
- Banco Santander SA agreed to buy Banco Sabadell SA’s UK unit for £2.65 billion ($3.64 billion), a deal that will make it the UK’s third-largest lender by some measures.
- Stellantis NV’s US deliveries fell 10% in the second quarter even as sales of its key Jeep and Ram brands improved, showing the beleaguered automaker is making some progress in its slog to recapture lost share.
- KKR & Co. has agreed to buy Spectris Plc in a deal that values the UK maker of precision and testing equipment and software at about £4.1 billion ($5.6 billion), surpassing an earlier bid by a consortium led by Advent.
- Worldline SA hired an external firm to go through its portfolio of risky clients as the payments firm seeks to restore trust following media allegations that it turned a blind eye to fraud pummeled its share price.
- SoftBank Group Corp.’s $6.5 billion acquisition of semiconductor designer Ampere Computing LLC is facing a potentially lengthy probe by the US government.
- Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd. shares plunged as much as 26% in Sydney after group chief executive officer of the Brisbane, Australia-based company will step down after just one year in the role.
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
- The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.3% as of 8:26 a.m. London time
- S&P 500 futures rose 0.2%
- Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.2%
- Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3%
- The MSCI Asia Pacific Index was little changed
- The MSCI Emerging Markets Index was little changed
Currencies
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed
- The euro fell 0.2% to $1.1779
- The Japanese yen fell 0.3% to 143.91 per dollar
- The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1634 per dollar
- The British pound fell 0.2% to $1.3719
Cryptocurrencies
- Bitcoin rose 0.9% to $106,944.01
- Ether rose 1.3% to $2,446.3
Bonds
- The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 4.27%
- Germany’s 10-year yield advanced six basis points to 2.64%
- Britain’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 4.47%
Commodities
- Brent crude fell 0.1% to $67.03 a barrel
- Spot gold fell 0.3% to $3,328.55 an ounce
