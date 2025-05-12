14-year-old suspected of killing teen in central Switzerland

14-year-old suspected of murder after homicide in Berikon AG Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

A 14-year-old girl allegedly killed a 15-year-old girl in Berikon, in canton Aargau in central Switzerland on Sunday afternoon. According to initial findings, she inflicted cuts on the victim.

1 minute

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de 14-Jährige steht nach Tötungsdelikt in Berikon AG unter Tatverdacht Original Read more: 14-Jährige steht nach Tötungsdelikt in Berikon AG unter Tatverdacht

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The exact circumstances of the offence and possible motives are still unclear, as the Aargau cantonal police announced on Monday. The police and the juvenile prosecutor’s office are investigating.

People who working walking in the area initially came across the 14-year-old girl shortly after 4 pm on Sunday near the Schützenhaus. The girl was bleeding heavily and asking for help. Shortly afterwards, other hikers came across the 15-year-old lying on the ground bleeding heavily in the nearby forest.

Translated from German by DeepL/jdp

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out the short survey below to help us understand your needs.

External Content Don’t miss your chance to make a difference! Take our survey and share your thoughts.