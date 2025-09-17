Geneva donates 200 buses to Tunisia

200 thermal buses from TPG to leave for Tunis Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Geneva public transportation (TPG) is donating almost 200 internal combustion buses to Société des transports de Tunis (Transtu), which will move them to the other side of the Mediterranean. The donation is part of TPG’s plan to fully electrify its vehicles by 2030.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr 200 autobus thermiques des TPG vont partir à Tunis Original Read more: 200 autobus thermiques des TPG vont partir à Tunis

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The donation contract was signed on Wednesday by the two companies at TPG headquarters, the autonomous public transport operator announced. The thermal buses operated by the Geneva-based operator, which will be replaced by electric buses, will be donated to Transtu over a four-year period starting in January. The Tunisian operator will be responsible for their transport.

TPG points out that upgrading the vehicles will extend their lifespan and encourage the development of public transport. This donation will offset the obsolescence of the Transtu fleet and the immobilisation of some of the vehicles due to a lack of spare parts. These problems explain why the operator’s passenger numbers have fallen from 335 million in 2010 to 113 million in 2023.

Adapted from French by DeepL/jdp

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.

External Content