Swiss man, reportedly a firefighter, admits to setting 14 fires
A 24-year-old Swiss man has confessed to 14 arson offences in canton Solothurn. The man remains in custody, the Solothurn public prosecutor's office announced on Friday.
Since June 2025 there have been numerous fires in the Langendorf, Solothurn and Bellach area in which there were indications of arson, the public prosecutor’s office wrote.
Following an intensive investigation, the Swiss national was arrested in mid-January. He has been in custody since then.
According to consistent media reports, the suspect is a firefighter.
So far, there had been talk of a total of eight arsons in connection with the series of fires. According to the public prosecutor’s office, the investigation revealed that the man is responsible for a total of 14 arson incidents. Among other things, cars, demolition buildings and an industrial building were set on fire. No people were injured.
