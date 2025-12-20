Women make up 35% of Swiss boards of directors
Women are still in the minority on the boards of directors of the 30 largest listed Swiss companies. Their share is currently 35%, according to an analysis by news agency AWP. This figure has not changed over the past year.
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
At 25%, the proportion of women on the management boards of companies in the Swiss Leader Index (SLI) is lower. This figure has also not changed since the beginning of the year.
On average, the SLI companies therefore already fulfil future government requirements. This stipulates a quota of 30% women on boards of directors from 2026. From 2031, one in five members of the executive board must also be a woman.
The auditing group SGS has the highest proportion of women on its Board of Directors at 44%. It is followed by the dental implant manufacturer Straumann with 43% and the food company Nestlé, the pharmaceutical company Novartis, the reinsurer Swiss Re and the major bank UBS with 42% each.
Adapted from German by AI/ts
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.