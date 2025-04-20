Swiss police solve mystery of abandoned python

According to the man himself, he deliberately abandoned the reptile to die, the Aargau cantonal police wrote in a statement on Saturday. He cited financial problems and the loss of his home as the motive for the offence. The accused now faces charges of animal cruelty before the Rheinfelden-Laufenburg Public Prosecutor’s Office.
Paul Schneller is the first veterinarian in Switzerland to open a practice to treat exotic animals.
A passer-by found the dead king python on a barbecue site on April 2 and alerted the police. The animal had apparently frozen to death. The king python is a non-poisonous constrictor snake. It is not found in Europe and is dependent on warm temperatures. The snake is native to the tropics of West and Central Africa.
Adapted from German by DeepL/ac
