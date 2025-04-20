Swiss police solve mystery of abandoned python

Aargau police find owner of abandoned snake Keystone-SDA

The police in Aargau have solved the case of a king python abandoned near Rheinfelden. A 54-year-old man from the region has admitted to leaving the snake in a wooded area.

According to the man himself, he deliberately abandoned the reptile to die, the Aargau cantonal police wrote in a statement on Saturday. He cited financial problems and the loss of his home as the motive for the offence. The accused now faces charges of animal cruelty before the Rheinfelden-Laufenburg Public Prosecutor’s Office.

A passer-by found the dead king python on a barbecue site on April 2 and alerted the police. The animal had apparently frozen to death. The king python is a non-poisonous constrictor snake. It is not found in Europe and is dependent on warm temperatures. The snake is native to the tropics of West and Central Africa.

