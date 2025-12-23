Actor Tony Leung will visit Switzerland for film premiere
Hong Kong actor Tony Leung Chiu-wai will be in Lausanne on January 17. He will attend the premiere of the film Silent Friend by Ildikó Enyedi in which he stars alongside Swiss actor Luna Wedler.
Leung Chiu-wai’s presence was communicated by the Swiss film archives centre Cinémathèque suisse. The actor is best known for his roles in films by director Wong Kar-wai, his compatriot, including In the Mood for Love (2000), which won him the prize for best male performance at the Cannes Film Festival the same year.
Born in 1962, he is considered one of the best Hong Kong actors of his generation, according to the Swiss Film Archive website. In 2023, he received a Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement at the Venice International Film Festival.
In Silent Friend (Stille Freundin, 2025), by Hungarian director Ildikó Enyedi, Leung Chiu-wai stars alongside Zurich-based actress Luna Wedler, received the Swiss Film Award for Best Actress in 2017 for Blue My Mind.
The premiere of Silent Friend will take place on January 17, 2026 at 8.30 p.m. at the Capitole in Lausanne and will be followed by a meeting with the two actors. The film revolves around a large gingko tree in the botanical garden in Marburg, Germany, and is the silent witness to the lives of three people who lived in different periods.
