Ageing population hits property demand in parts of Switzerland
Switzerland’s property market is expected to feel the impact of demographic change increasingly sharply over the coming years. An ageing population and growing demand for smaller homes are likely to put pressure on some regions.
+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
MoneyPark’s property analysts have reached this conclusion: demographic trends are creating deep structural challenges for the housing market in several Swiss cantons. According to the report published on Wednesday, the impact is particularly acute in ten of the country’s worst‑affected cantons.
More
No house generation: the impossibility of buying property in Switzerland
Demographic pressures
These include canton Ticino, Bern, Neuchâtel, Jura,
Appenzell Outer Rhodes, Nidwalden, Obwalden, Graubünden, Glarus and Schaffhausen. Together, they account for roughly 23% of Switzerland’s total mortgage volume.
At the same time, these cantons are undergoing the sharpest demographic shifts and, according to the study, are already seeing housing demand stagnate or even start to fall.
+ Mortgages in Switzerland: how the system works
At the heart of the issue is the age profile of these regions. Almost all population growth in these cantons is coming from people over the age of 65.
“This age group rarely moves and creates very little demand for new housing,” says MoneyPark CEO Lukas Vogt. At the same time, the number of people of working age is falling.
More
Is Switzerland repeating England’s housing mistakes?
As a result, the pool of potential buyers and tenants is shrinking, which is dragging down transaction numbers and slowing price growth. In several cantons, including Ticino, Graubünden and Jura, this trend is already clear. Demand for homes is weak, properties are taking longer to sell and price cuts are becoming more common.
Translated from German by AI/sp
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch
External Content
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.