Airplane passengers rescued alive after emergency landing in Lake Lucerne

Aircraft occupants rescued alive after emergency landing in lake Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

The two occupants of the airplane that disappeared in Lake Lucerne on Monday are alive. This was announced by the Lucerne police this afternoon. They assume that the pilot wanted to make an emergency landing on the lake.

1 minute

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Flugzeug-Insassen nach Notwasserlandung im See lebend geborgen Original Read more: Flugzeug-Insassen nach Notwasserlandung im See lebend geborgen

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The pilot, a 78-year-old Austrian, was uninjured, while another passenger, a 55-year-old Swiss woman, was transported to hospital with injuries, according to the press release. The search for the small aircraft was still ongoing in the afternoon.

Translated from German by DeepL/jdp

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch