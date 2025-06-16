Swiss canton launches initiative for rental transparency

The Bern electorate can vote on the referendum on 28 September. The alliance of the Tenants’ Association, politcal parties, Casafair, the Bern-Solothurn housing co-operatives, VPOD Bern and the Bern Trade Union Federation is convinced that the requested measure is a “simple but effective instrument”.
More
More
Is Switzerland repeating England’s housing mistakes?
This content was published on
Switzerland is about to repeat England’s mistakes in residential construction, says property economist Christian Hilber.
Only with transparency can the current tenancy law be effective at all. In theory, tenants could challenge an excessive initial rent, but in practice, those affected usually do not know what their predecessors paid. This is where the initiative wants to start with the disclosure of previous rents.
Abusive rent increases could be more easily recognised and defended against by tenants and fair landlords could show that they are not abusing the change of tenant for hidden rent increases.
In a press release issued on Monday, the alliance writes that the pressure is great. Many employees, families, single people, pensioners and trainees can barely afford the high rents.
The transparent pre-rent has a price-dampening effect, as a comparison with cantons that have already introduced the instrument shows.
More
Debate
Hosted by:
Marc Leutenegger
What are your experiences with housing shortages and rising property prices?
Switzerland is steering towards a housing crisis. Are there solutions?
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.