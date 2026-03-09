Opponents of Swiss population cap warn of devastating consequences
On Monday, an alliance of politicians and business leaders warned of the 'devastating consequences' of a right-wing initiative to limit the Swiss population to 10 million.
The rigid cap of 10 million residents proposed by the Swiss People’s Party would “lead to chaos in three to four years” the alliance warned at a press conference in Bern. A fixed upper limit would threaten Switzerland’s prosperity, security and supplies, argues the “No to the chaos initiative” alliance, consisting of representatives from the Radical Liberal Party, Centre Party, Green Liberal Party and others.
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
In addition, the “reckless” initiative explicitly jeopardises the bilateral agreements and threatens free trade agreements. In an increasingly unpredictable world, Switzerland is reliant on stable relationships, reliable partnerships and clear rules, stated the Alliance
More
The changing face of Swiss immigration
From around 2031, there would be serious consequences: Switzerland would become more insecure, supplies would become scarcer and purchasing power would decrease. Marginalised regions, pensioners and businesses would be particularly affected.
Adapted from German by AI/ac
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch
External Content
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.