Annual test of Swiss emergency sirens a success

Over 5000 sirens wail throughout Switzerland Keystone-SDA

Over 5,000 stationary sirens sounded throughout Switzerland on Wednesday. As with last year's siren test, around 99% of the sirens worked perfectly, according to the Swiss government.

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Über 5000 Sirenen heulen in der ganzen Schweiz Original Read more: Über 5000 Sirenen heulen in der ganzen Schweiz

The sirens sounded between 1.30 pm and 4.30 pm, depending on the location. The sirens sounded the general alert at 1.30 pm, a regular ascending and descending wailing tone lasting one minute. The water alert was also tested from 2.00 pm until 4.30 pm in areas close to dams. The signal consists of twelve low continuous tones of 20 seconds each at intervals of 10 seconds.

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The cantons and municipalities are required to repair or replace the defective systems immediately so that they can be maintained at a high level of operational readiness, the Federal Office for Civil Protection announced in the evening following the successful tests. Mobile sirens were also tested in various cantons. These are used to supplement the siren network in sparsely populated areas or when stationary sirens fail.

More

More Swiss oddities An eye-opening guide to Switzerland’s ear-splitting sirens This content was published on Every year, on the first Wednesday in February, the sound of 7,200 sirens fills the Alpine air, startling anyone who doesn’t know it’s a test. Read more: An eye-opening guide to Switzerland’s ear-splitting sirens

There were also false alarms during the siren test. In Oberwil bei Büren in the canton of Bern, for example, a siren alarm was falsely triggered in the morning. A false alarm had already been triggered the day before in Suhr in the canton of Aargau. According to the federal government’s Alertswiss app, there was no danger in either case.

Over the course of the day, more than 15 million push notifications were sent, it added. As these were tests, an “Information” level message was sent, which does not generate a siren sound on mobile devices. The Alertswiss app is installed on around 2.3 million mobile devices.

The functionality of the sirens and the Alertswiss app are tested on the first Wednesday in February.

Adapted from German by AI/ac

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

External Content

Related Stories Popular Stories