Duck flashed by Swiss speed camera could be repeat offender

A mallard has been busted going 52km/h in a 30km/h zone in the Bernese suburb of Köniz. Local police are wondering whether they are dealing with a repeat offender.

The police pointed out that exactly seven years ago to the day a duck was caught going the same speed in the same location.

The municipality had initially wondered whether the perp was a recidivist, said Susanne Bandi, who is responsible for communications. She had therefore contacted the police.

They assured the municipality that it was impossible that the image or the radar system had been manipulated. The computers are calibrated and checked annually by the Swiss Federal Institute of Metrology METAS. The photos are also sealed.

Mallards can live between five and ten years. So it cannot be completely ruled out that the Köniz “speeding duck” is actually a repeat offender.

