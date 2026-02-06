Anti-Semitic attacker in Zurich should have been deported long ago

Anti-Semitic attacker in Zurich should have left Switzerland long ago Keystone-SDA

The Kosovar who attacked an Orthodox Jew in Zurich on Monday should no longer be in Switzerland, the migration authorities of canton Zurich said on Thursday. He is still here due to lengthy proceedings.

“The Migration Office of the Canton of Zurich has done everything in its power for years to take action against this Kosovar under immigration law,” wrote the Migration Office at the request of the Swiss News Agency Keystone-SDA. It thus confirmed a report by Swiss public broadcaster SRF. The 40-year-old had already been deported from Switzerland several years ago.

However, the Federal Administrative Court subsequently ordered his temporary admission by the State Secretariat for Migration (SEM).

After the accused had left Switzerland in the meantime, the SEM has now determined that the provisional admission has expired. According to the migration office, the man will be removed from the country as soon as the decision is final.

The city police were able to arrest the 40-year-old attacker on Monday. Passers-by had intervened. The victim, a man recognisable as an Orthodox Jew, escaped with bruises. The attacker is known to the police, but not for similar offences.

The Zurich public prosecutor’s office applied for pre-trial detention. The decision of the compulsory measures court is still pending.

The 40-year-old Kosovar has no permanent residence in Switzerland. According to the police, he was still making anti-Semitic remarks when he was arrested.

Political parties and the city council condemned the attack. Everyone needs to take a stand against anti-Semitism, wrote Mayor Corine Mauch. The city council was deeply saddened by the cowardly act, it announced on Wednesday. The city council praised the intervention of passers-by and expressed its sympathy for the victim. Cultural and religious traditions should be visible and appreciated in Zurich, it said.

