Demand lacking for Swiss childcare centres

Are kindergarten places scarce in Switzerland? This is no longer the case Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Some Swiss cities have an oversupply of childcare places, reversing the historic trend of limited options for working parents.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Italiano it Posti in asilo nido sono scarsi in Svizzera? Non è più così Original Read more: Posti in asilo nido sono scarsi in Svizzera? Non è più così

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Declining birth rates, changing mindsets about raising families and costs are thought to be behind the phenomenon.

“Parents of twins can also find a place in a few days in most Swiss-German cities,” said Frédéric Baudin, co-president of KiQ, the Swiss association of private kindergartens, reported by NZZ am Sonntag. The phenomenon affects Zurich and Bern, for example.

+ How Switzerland tackled childcare shortage

The causes? On the one hand, there is the decline in births, and on the other, changing habits. “There are many more couples taking care of their children at home as much as possible,” the expert explains. And on Fridays, a typical father’s day, facilities are half-empty.

Is Switzerland, then, a childcare paradise? Not at all, argue advocates of promoting daycare centers. “The situation in some cities cannot be transposed to the whole of Switzerland,” points out Maximiliano Wepfer, spokesman for the Swiss Federation of Childcare Facilities.

In most municipalities, the situation remains tense: in such places the supply needs to be further expanded, since the demand exists.

According to Nadine Hoch, director of the Federal Commission for Family Affairs, it is not true that there are too many places, they are simply too expensive for parents. “The demand for places in daycare centers is primarily a matter of cost,” the specialist argues.

Translated from Italian by DeepL/mga

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.