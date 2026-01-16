Skier killed, two injured, in Swiss avalanche
A 42-year-old Swiss skier has died in an avalanche accident in canton Valais, with two other people were injured.
At around 12.15pm, a group of four ski tourers were in the Pointe de Chemo area in the municipality of Chamoson. During the descent on the eastern flank, at an altitude of around 2,500 metres, an avalanche broke loose and swept three of them away.
After being alerted by the fourth tourer, the rescue teams from the Cantonal Valais Rescue Organisation (KWRO), supported by two helicopters from Air-Glaciers and an aircraft from Air Zermatt, were able to locate and rescue two buried people.
Despite the first aid provided, a 42-year-old man died at the scene of the accident. A 41-year-old man was injured and flown by helicopter to the Inselspital Bern. A 53-year-old woman, who was outside the snow mass, was also injured and transported by helicopter to Sion Hospital.
All three are Swiss nationals. The public prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation.
