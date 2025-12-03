Swiss ATM exploded by thieves
A bank ATM was blown up early on Wednesday morning in Gland, Switzerland.
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
The perpetrators fled and have not yet been found, the cantonal police said in a press release. At this stage, there is no information about any loot.
The explosion that damaged an ATM took place at around 04:25, according to canton Vaud police. The thieves used an explosive that the police are not specifying. The explosion caused extensive damage to the building but no injuries.
Due to the use of explosives, the Swiss Federal Prosecutor’s Office has been informed. The investigation is being conducted by the Federal Police (fedpol) and the Vaud Cantonal Police, under the direction of the Federal Prosecutor’s Office.
The operation involved numerous patrols from the gendarmerie and the Nyon Regional Police, firefighters from SDIS Nyon Dole, EOD, the canine brigade, security police and forensic police personnel, with the support of fedpol investigators.
An appeal for witnesses has also been launched.
Translated from French by DeepL/mga
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.