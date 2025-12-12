The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss Abroad
Top stories
See all Swiss abroad stories
Stay in touch with Switzerland
News

Swiss Oscar winner Arthur Cohn dies aged 98

Basel Oscar winner Arthur Cohn dies at the age of 98
Basel Oscar winner Arthur Cohn dies at the age of 98 Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss Oscar winner Arthur Cohn dies aged 98
Listening: Swiss Oscar winner Arthur Cohn dies aged 98

Basel film producer and multiple Oscar winner Arthur Cohn died on Friday at the age of 98.

This content was published on
1 minute
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

This was announced by his family in an obituary, seen by the Swiss News Agency Keystone-SDA.

Arthur Cohn was awarded six Oscars for his film productions. He also received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, holds three honorary doctorates, including one from the University of Basel, and is a recipient of France’s highest order, the Commandeur de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres. In 2019, he was honoured in Berlin for his life’s work.

+ #Metoo debate is too simplistic, says Oscar-winning producer

Arthur Cohn spent his youth and student years in Basel. He then worked as a journalist for several years, including for the programme “Echo der Zeit” on Swiss public radio SRF, before gradually entering the film business.

Adapted from German by AI/ts

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

External Content

Related Stories

Popular Stories

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR