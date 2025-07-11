Bern chatbot wins UN artificial intelligence award

Bern chatbot wins the UN AI award. Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

The Bern-based chatbot "Sophia" has won the United Nations' "AI for Good Impact Award 2025". The chatbot is designed to help victims of domestic violence.

1 minute

Keystone-SDA Other languages: 2 Deutsch de Berner Chatbot gewinnt KI-Award der Uno Original Read more: Berner Chatbot gewinnt KI-Award der Uno

Español es El chatbot de Berna gana el premio de inteligencia artificial de la ONU Read more: El chatbot de Berna gana el premio de inteligencia artificial de la ONU

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Sophia External linkis a multilingual digital companion based on artificial intelligence (AI). The bot helps affected individuals to “recognise signs of violence, understand their rights, gather possible evidence and seek help”, the developer Spring ACT wrote in a press release on Thursday.

+ Artificial intelligence explained

Sophia is available around the clock and offers safe and anonymous information and support services.

Spring ACT developed the chatbot with the support of Microsoft and is a Swiss charity organisation that uses technology to combat global social injustice.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch