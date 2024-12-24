Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
News

Bern police use tear gas to avert clash by hockey fans

hockey
According to the police, they were able to prevent supporters of EHC Biel and SC Bern from clashing. Keystone-SDA / Peter Schneider
Bern police use tear gas to avert clash by hockey fans
The Bernese cantonal police used tear gas and rubber bullets against ice hockey fans in Biel on Monday evening. According to the police, they were able to prevent supporters of the two ice hockey clubs, EHC Biel and SC Bern, from clashing.

This content was published on
1 minute
Keystone-SDA

The visiting fans had already set off firecrackers and pyrotechnics on their arrival at Biel railway station, the police announced on Tuesday. After the game, verbal provocations and confrontations between the two fan camps broke out outside the stadium.

The police asked the fans to leave to no avail. In order to prevent a direct confrontation between the two groups, coercive means were used.

Translated from German by DeepL/jdp

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

News

films

More

Swiss films made their mark abroad in 2024

This content was published on Several Swiss films exceeded the 100,000 admissions mark worldwide in 2024 and received widespread praise at international film festivals.

Read more: Swiss films made their mark abroad in 2024

