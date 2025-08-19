‘Dr Pump’ sentenced for administering unauthorised substances

Bern Regional Court sentences "Dr Pump" to a conditional sentence Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

A Bern Regional Court has found the Solothurn doctor known as "Dr Pump" guilty of offences against the Swiss Sports Promotion Law. The man had administered unauthorised substances to patients.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Regionalgericht Bern verurteilt “Dr. Pump” zu bedingter Strafe Original Read more: Regionalgericht Bern verurteilt “Dr. Pump” zu bedingter Strafe

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

On Tuesday the court of first instance sentenced the 46-year-old to a conditional prison sentence of 14 months with a probationary period of two years. The sentence was therefore somewhat more lenient than the prosecution had demanded. The latter had demanded a conditional prison sentence of 20 months with a probationary period of two years.

+ Swiss doctor filmed advising testosterone treatment to athlete

The prosecution accused the man of knowingly prescribing prohibited substances such as anabolic steroids and other substances to 12 men without a therapeutic purpose. They charged the man with at least 82 cases.

The accused claimed that he had supplied the substances for medical and not doping purposes.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch