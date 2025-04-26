Two injured in Swiss helicopter accident

Two people were seriously injured in a helicopter accident on the Petersgrat, a mountain ridge between the Swiss cantons of Bern and Valais.

The helicopter failed to land in a place reserved for this purpose.

The accident occurred on 10 April, according to the first report from the Swiss Safety Investigation Service (SESE), which has opened an investigation. The Bell 505 Jet Ranger had left Bern airport in the morning for a training flight with two crew members and one passenger.

According to initial findings, the helicopter overturned onto its right side for an as yet unknown reason during the landing on the glacier. The two injured were one of the crew and the passenger. The second crew member escaped unhurt. The helicopter was badly damaged.Serious accident 8 years ago

This is not the first helicopter accident on this mountain landing site. In 2017, a helicopter also overturned while landing there. The pilot lost his life. Three passengers were slightly injured and two others escaped unharmed.

