The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Login
News

Two injured in Swiss helicopter accident

Bernese Alps: two injured in helicopter accident
Bernese Alps: two injured in helicopter accident Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Two injured in Swiss helicopter accident
Listening: Two injured in Swiss helicopter accident

Two people were seriously injured in a helicopter accident on the Petersgrat, a mountain ridge between the Swiss cantons of Bern and Valais.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The helicopter failed to land in a place reserved for this purpose.

The accident occurred on 10 April, according to the first report from the Swiss Safety Investigation Service (SESE), which has opened an investigation. The Bell 505 Jet Ranger had left Bern airport in the morning for a training flight with two crew members and one passenger.

According to initial findings, the helicopter overturned onto its right side for an as yet unknown reason during the landing on the glacier. The two injured were one of the crew and the passenger. The second crew member escaped unhurt. The helicopter was badly damaged.Serious accident 8 years ago

This is not the first helicopter accident on this mountain landing site. In 2017, a helicopter also overturned while landing there. The pilot lost his life. Three passengers were slightly injured and two others escaped unharmed.

Translated from French by DeepL/mga

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then briefly reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out the short survey below to help us understand your needs.

External Content

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

Is your place of origin, your Heimatort, important to you?

Every Swiss citizen has a Heimatort, a place of origin, but many have never visited theirs. What’s your relationship with your Heimatort? What does it mean to you?

Join the discussion
17 Likes
22 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Pauline Turuban

Did you immigrate to Switzerland? What are your experiences?

What were the circumstances of your immigration to Switzerland? And what motivated your decision to stay or leave?

Join the discussion
6 Likes
23 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Aylin Elçi

How are mental illnesses treated in your country? 

In Switzerland more people are being referred to electrical therapies or psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy. Are there similar approaches where you live?

Join the discussion
1 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR