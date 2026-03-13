Swiss bicycle sales normalise after Covid boom

The Swiss bicycle market is normalising after the boom years during the Covid pandemic. A total of around 316,050 bicycles and e-bikes were delivered to retailers in 2025. This is a drop of 7.4% on the previous year.

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Velo-Verkäufe in der Schweiz normalisieren sich nach Corona-Boom Original Read more: Velo-Verkäufe in der Schweiz normalisieren sich nach Corona-Boom

The declines mainly affect everyday bikes, the annual analysis published on Thursday by the industry association Velosuisse shows. Stock levels remain high in this segment. “Specialist retailers are reducing their stocks first before reordering new vehicles,” Velosuisse said.

Nevertheless, the decline is significantly lower than in 2024, which indicates stable demand and a continued desire to cycle, it said.

The picture is very different for sports bikes. Gravel bikes are still in vogue. Sales of e-gravel bikes more than doubled to 2,162 units, while motorless variants increased by a third to 21,702 units. Road bikes also recorded an increase of almost 9% to 17,524 units.

Bottom reached

“As the sports bike segment is significantly more expensive in the specialised trade than the everyday bike segment, it was possible to make up for some of the decline in sales,” Velosuisse President Nathalie Schneitter said in the press release.

Following strong growth during the Covid years 2020 to 2022, the industry has been in a consolidation phase since 2023.

Market saturation and geopolitical uncertainties had dampened the buying mood, and the high stock levels from the subsequent deliveries of the pandemic years could not be fully reduced at first. However, according to Velosuisse, the current figures indicate that the bottom of the barrel has now been reached.

