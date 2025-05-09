Wind restricts air traffic at Zurich Airport

The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Generated with artificial intelligence.
The bise, a cold dry wind, played havoc with air traffic at Zurich Airport on Friday. Numerous flights were delayed and some were cancelled.

This content was published on
1 minute
Keystone-SDA

An airport spokeswoman confirmed a report by the news portal blick.ch at the request of the Swiss News Agency Keystone-SDA.

Due to the current weather conditions with a north-easterly wind, the northern concept – with landings from the north on runway 14 and take-offs to the east on runway 10 – has been in operation since around 9am.

+ The bise, the ill wind unique to Switzerland

According to the spokeswoman, 18 SWISS flights had been cancelled by early afternoon, one outbound and one return flight each to Brussels, Nice, Düsseldorf, Berlin, Stuttgart, Hanover, Bologna, London Heathrow and Frankfurt.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

