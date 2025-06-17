Swiss village of Brienz closed due to landslide risk
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Listening: Swiss village of Brienz closed due to landslide risk
The Graubünden village of Brienz in eastern Switzerland was closed again on Monday due to the risk of landslides. Rock masses on the mountain above the village recently accelerated to such an extent that they are threatening to collapse. The inhabitants have been evacuated since last November.
Most recently, it was possible for them to enter the village during the day and, for example, cultivate the agricultural land. However, this also had to be prohibited on Monday, the responsible municipality of Albula wrote in a press release. The local farmers had already had to remove the animals from the pastures on Sunday.
The masses at risk of falling are estimated to be half a million cubic metres of rock, said Christian Gartmann, communications officer for the municipality of Albula, when asked by the Keystone-SDA news agency on Monday. That is about the same amount as 500 detached houses.
Another 1.2 million cubic metres at risk of falling
A further 1.2 million cubic metres of rock are also in motion. These react very strongly to precipitation, but also to falling boulders. The two danger zones, the eastern plateau and the scree slope, are therefore linked, Gartmann said. If the plateau loosens, the debris pile below will presumably also start to move.
The extent of such a collapse cannot yet be estimated. Geologists are currently trying to find out how far the material could penetrate into the village.
However, the roads along the Albula and in the direction of Lenzerheide are not currently at any greater risk. The same applies to the railway line. They remain open.
Several systems are monitoring the slope, according to the municipality’s press release. As soon as the danger from the eastern plateau can be better assessed, information will be provided again.
Translated from German by DeepL/ts
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
Landslide in Blatten causes CHF320 million in damage
This content was published on
The landslide in Blatten VS and the resulting floods caused damage totalling CHF 320 million. Around CHF 260 million of this was due to damage to buildings and household contents, according to estimates by Swiss private insurers.
Failure to help rape victims remains unpunishable in Switzerland
This content was published on
Failing to come to the aid of a rape victim will remain unpunishable. Against the advice of the National Council, the Council of States on Monday rejected by 30 votes to 13 a Socialist parliamentary initiative to review the current law.
Swiss parliament calls for pilot project for digital signature collection
This content was published on
The electronic collection of signatures for initiatives and referendums is to be trialled in a pilot project. After the Council of States, the National Council also approved a corresponding proposal on Monday.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.