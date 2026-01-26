The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss Abroad
Top stories
See all Swiss abroad stories
Stay in touch with Switzerland
News

Residents of Swiss landslide village go home after more than a year

Brienz population allowed home after more than a year
Residents of Brienz/Brinzauls return home. Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Residents of Swiss landslide village go home after more than a year
Listening: Residents of Swiss landslide village go home after more than a year

The evacuation of the Graubünden village of Brienz/Brinzauls in eastern Switzerland, which had been threatened by a landslide, was lifted on Monday after more than a year. "A great relief," said the mayor.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

It looks like a ghost village. Most of the shutters are closed – only a few villagers are returning. “We hope that those who never gave up hope can now return,” said Daniel Albertin, mayor of the municipality of Albula, in an interview with the Swiss News Agency Keystone-SDA.

One of them is Hermann Bossi. He is bringing his belongings back to his house this Monday. He is not afraid of the masses of rock, he said.

+ Why do Swiss mountains collapse? It’s complicated

The cancellation also harbours uncertainty for the future, Albertin continued. Many residents have signed up for preventive resettlement. The return casts doubt on this decision.

In the meantime, the municipality began to reinstall traffic signs that had been removed. These were removed during the 62 weeks.

Adapted from German by AI/ts

More

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

External Content

Related Stories

Popular Stories

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR