Calls to Switzerland’s poison hotline on the rise
More people are calling Switzerland’s 145 emergency line to report suspected poisonings, according to preliminary figures from the Tox Info Switzerland foundation. Nearly half of last year’s calls involved children and teenagers.
+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
Tox Info Switzerland handled 44,736 consultations in 2025, a rise of 4.6% on the previous year, according to its annual report published on Tuesday. The increase follows a pattern seen in recent years, with call volumes climbing by between 2% and 4% annually.
In 2025, the 145 hotline received an average of 123 calls a day, with 40% of cases involving pre-school children, almost all of them accidental. The report shows that 6% of calls related to teenagers, with most of those linked to deliberate poisoning.
Most poisoning cases in Switzerland linked to medicines and household products
As in previous years, most calls to the poison helpline were linked to incidents involving medicines and household products. According to Tox Info Switzerland, 70% of callers were members of the public, with the rest coming from medical professionals.
During its 2025 winter session, the Swiss parliament approved the funding needed to keep the Poison Control Service running this year. The foundation must now secure medium‑ and long‑term support from the federal authorities.
Translated from French by AI/sp
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch
External Content
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.