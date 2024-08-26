Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News

Swiss campaign targets cyber-sexual offences against minors

Campaign launched against online sexual offenses against minors
Campaign launched against online sexual offenses against minors Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss campaign targets cyber-sexual offences against minors
Listening: Swiss campaign targets cyber-sexual offences against minors

Child Protection Switzerland has launched a campaign to protect children and young people from sexual crimes that are committed online.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

According to the agency, every second young person in Switzerland claims to have already been sexually harassed online.

On average, it only takes three minutes for a child to have to endure explicit sexual advances in chat or game forums, says Child Protection Switzerland.

The latest police crime statistics show that 85% of those affected by cyber-sexual offenses are under the age of 20. These figures highlight the need for education and prevention of crimes in the virtual world.

Numerous partners are involved in the campaign, which is set to run for three years. These include the Youth and Media platform of the federal social services office.

More
Child hiding under bed covers

More

Child abuse continues to rise in Switzerland

This content was published on The number of Swiss children who are victims of physical or psychological abuse has risen for the fifth year in a row, according to figures from children’s hospitals.

Read more: Child abuse continues to rise in Switzerland

The focus for 2024 is the fight against “sextortion” – when someone is put under pressure using intimate photos or videos.

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Alexandra Andrist

Bodycams: essential for good law enforcement, or a privacy risk?

Did you ever come across bodycams in your place of residence and if so, how do you think the use of bodycams alter the relationship between the public and (transport) police?

Join the discussion
4 Likes
4 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
30 Likes
20 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
60 Likes
45 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

The site of the fatal glider crash in canton Valais.

More

Two dead after glider crash in southern Switzerland

This content was published on Two people died after their glider crashed in canton Valais on Friday afternoon. The police said the victims were Swiss nationals, aged 72 and 46, who had apparently taken off from canton Aargau.

Read more: Two dead after glider crash in southern Switzerland
Nestle's CEO Mark Schneider, left, and Nestle chairman Paul Bulcke, right, speak during the general meeting of the world's biggest food and beverage company, Nestle Group, on April 18, 2024.

More

Nestle Chair says CEO change was prompted by growth concerns

This content was published on The abrupt replacement of Nestle SA’s chief executive officer was prompted by worries over the food and beverage company’s growth outlook, Nestlé Chair Paul Bulcke told Swiss newspaper Le Temps. 

Read more: Nestle Chair says CEO change was prompted by growth concerns
Alpinist fatally injured in a fall on the Matterhorn

More

Climber dies on the Matterhorn in southern Switzerland

This content was published on A climber died on Thursday after falling with a partner while descending the Matterhorn, near Zermatt, in southern Switzerland. The other mountaineer suffered minor injuries.

Read more: Climber dies on the Matterhorn in southern Switzerland
Hundreds of Tibetans receive Dalai Lama in front of Zurich hotel

More

Hundreds of Tibetans welcome Dalai Lama in Zurich

This content was published on The Dalai Lama has arrived in Switzerland for a short visit. Hundreds of Tibetans welcomed him at an airport hotel in Opfikon, near Zurich, on Friday.

Read more: Hundreds of Tibetans welcome Dalai Lama in Zurich

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR