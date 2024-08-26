Swiss campaign targets cyber-sexual offences against minors

According to the agency, every second young person in Switzerland claims to have already been sexually harassed online.
On average, it only takes three minutes for a child to have to endure explicit sexual advances in chat or game forums, says Child Protection Switzerland.
The latest police crime statistics show that 85% of those affected by cyber-sexual offenses are under the age of 20. These figures highlight the need for education and prevention of crimes in the virtual world.
Numerous partners are involved in the campaign, which is set to run for three years. These include the Youth and Media platform of the federal social services office.
The focus for 2024 is the fight against “sextortion” – when someone is put under pressure using intimate photos or videos.
Translated from German by DeepL/mga
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
