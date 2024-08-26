Swiss campaign targets cyber-sexual offences against minors

Campaign launched against online sexual offenses against minors Keystone-SDA

Child Protection Switzerland has launched a campaign to protect children and young people from sexual crimes that are committed online.

Deutsch de Kampagne gegen Online-Sexualdelikte an Minderjährigen lanciert Original Read more: Kampagne gegen Online-Sexualdelikte an Minderjährigen lanciert

According to the agency, every second young person in Switzerland claims to have already been sexually harassed online.

On average, it only takes three minutes for a child to have to endure explicit sexual advances in chat or game forums, says Child Protection Switzerland.

The latest police crime statistics show that 85% of those affected by cyber-sexual offenses are under the age of 20. These figures highlight the need for education and prevention of crimes in the virtual world.

Numerous partners are involved in the campaign, which is set to run for three years. These include the Youth and Media platform of the federal social services office.

The focus for 2024 is the fight against “sextortion” – when someone is put under pressure using intimate photos or videos.

