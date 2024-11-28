Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Zurich to test automated public transport service

Canton of Zurich and SBB want to test automated public transport in the countryside
Canton of Zurich and SBB want to test automated public transport in the countryside Keystone-SDA
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Zurich to test automated public transport service
The canton of Zurich and Swiss Federal Railways want to test self-driving public transport in rural areas from spring 2025.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The automated cars are to be added to the range of public transport services. They have chosen Zurich’s Furttal valley as the pilot region.

Swiss Railways and the canton of Zurich are convinced that automated services offer great opportunities, particularly in public transport, the canton announced on Thursday. These could potentially be operated cost-effectively and flexibly and further improve services, particularly in rural areas and conurbations.

No human at the wheel

They chose the Furttal valley in the Zurich Unterland as the pilot region. It is ideally suited to the project due to its settlement structure, size and existing public transport network with a central S-Bahn line.

The test phase is scheduled to begin in spring 2025. The cars will drive in regular road traffic without a person at the wheel. They will be controlled by software.

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Cern ends cooperation with institutes from Russia and Belarus

