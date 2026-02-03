Violations detected in quarter of Swiss food transports
During inspections of food transports last year, Swiss cantonal chemists found violations of food legislation in 27% of transports. In 15% of these, the refrigeration was inadequate.
In collaboration with the police, large-scale checks were carried out on around 650 food transport vehicles in all 26 cantons and Liechtenstein between May and September 2025, according to a press release on Tuesday; 88% of the vehicles were refrigerated vehicles.
The main aim of the inspections was to check whether the required refrigeration temperatures for food transport were also being maintained during the warm summer months.
According to the Association of Cantonal Chemists of Switzerland, 15% of the refrigerated vehicles inspected were found to have inadequate refrigeration. Most of the complaints were made about smaller delivery vans, where the refrigeration installations in some cases had insufficient capacity or were missing altogether.
Various vehicles were also found to have deficiencies in terms of hygiene, the condition of the vehicle (unsuitable vehicle for transporting foodstuffs) and, in some cases, insufficient separation of the transported goods.
In the event of deficiencies, measures were ordered to restore compliance with food law. In the case of serious offences, immediate measures were ordered, such as the confiscation or destruction of the goods.
