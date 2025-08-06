The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
News

Chinese cryptocurrency exchange Jucoin to set up Swiss offshoot

Zug's Crypto Valley gains new member from Chinese crypto exchange
Zug's Crypto Valley gains new member from Chinese crypto exchange Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Chinese cryptocurrency exchange Jucoin to set up Swiss offshoot
Listening: Chinese cryptocurrency exchange Jucoin to set up Swiss offshoot

Zug's Crypto Valley is getting a new addition. The Chinese cryptocurrency exchange Jucoin will set up its European headquarters in Baar, the company announced on Wednesday.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

With its clear regulation and innovation-friendly environment, Switzerland is the ideal base for Jucoin’s European expansion, according to the press release. By establishing its headquarters in Crypto Valley, the company can position itself alongside the pioneers in the industry.

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

According to Jucoin, it has already put together a local team of nine experts. By the end of 2025, the exchange plans to employ around 100 people in the 8,000 square metre office in Baar. According to the press release, the focus is on acquiring local talent.

The branch has space for over 400 employees. The European branch will be managed by Kenny Dan. It is now seeking a Mica licence (Markets in Crypto-Assets) from the EU, the company announced. It expects the licensing process to be completed in around three months.

According to the company, Jucoin was founded in 2013 as a Chinese trading platform and has been active in other Asian countries since 2015. In addition to Europe, the company is currently also looking to expand into Taiwan and Vietnam.

Adapted from German by DeepL/ac

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Melanie Eichenberger

Swiss Abroad: How do you celebrate Swiss National Day where you live?

Do you have any special traditions for Switzerland’s birthday? Let us know where you live and how you usually celebrate.

Join the discussion
4 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Céline Stegmüller

Do you have Swiss ancestors? Are you planning to visit where they lived in Switzerland?

We’d love to hear more about your genealogical research.

Join the discussion
28 Likes
49 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

Has your continent reached its peak or is there still potential for economic growth?

Some regions of the world are on an upward trajectory with the promise of a steadily improving future. Where do you live? And in which direction is your region or continent developing?

Join the discussion
4 Likes
4 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR