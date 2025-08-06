Chinese cryptocurrency exchange Jucoin to set up Swiss offshoot

Zug's Crypto Valley is getting a new addition. The Chinese cryptocurrency exchange Jucoin will set up its European headquarters in Baar, the company announced on Wednesday.

With its clear regulation and innovation-friendly environment, Switzerland is the ideal base for Jucoin’s European expansion, according to the press release. By establishing its headquarters in Crypto Valley, the company can position itself alongside the pioneers in the industry.

According to Jucoin, it has already put together a local team of nine experts. By the end of 2025, the exchange plans to employ around 100 people in the 8,000 square metre office in Baar. According to the press release, the focus is on acquiring local talent.

The branch has space for over 400 employees. The European branch will be managed by Kenny Dan. It is now seeking a Mica licence (Markets in Crypto-Assets) from the EU, the company announced. It expects the licensing process to be completed in around three months.

According to the company, Jucoin was founded in 2013 as a Chinese trading platform and has been active in other Asian countries since 2015. In addition to Europe, the company is currently also looking to expand into Taiwan and Vietnam.

