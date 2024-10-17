Public prosecutor closes church abuse case in canton Valais
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Listening: Public prosecutor closes church abuse case in canton Valais
The Public Prosecutor's Office in the southern canton of Valais has closed the case of abuse perpetrated within the Church. All the facts denounced are statute-barred or have not been the subject of a criminal complaint, it stated in a press release on Thursday.
This content was published on
1 minute
Keystone-SDA
Français
fr
Abus au sein de l’Eglise: Affaire classée en Valais
Original
Opened in September 2023, the investigation has identified 20 potential perpetrators. Seven of them are now deceased, while three have been implicated by several people for separate acts. And in eleven cases, the Capuchin canons or priests could not be identified.
In all, thirty-six people reported to the police. Twenty-five reported criminal acts of which they were victims or witnesses. Eleven reported acts which did not give rise to a criminal offence, explained the Public Prosecutor’s Office.
More
More
Over one hundred new alleged victims of Catholic Church abuse
This content was published on
Six months after the publication of a study on abuse in the Catholic Church in Switzerland, more than 160 further alleged victims have come forward.
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Is artificial intelligence an advantage or a disadvantage for workers?
What is your experience with AI at work? Have you already used it? Has it helped you work better? Or has it caused you more stress, more work or caused you to lose your job? Tell us about your experiences!
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.