Swiss ski ticket prices criticised as ‘non-transparent’

Consumer protection criticizes ski ticket prices as "non-transparent"

The Swiss Consumer Protection organisation has criticised the tariffs of Swiss ski resorts with "dynamic pricing": the prices for subscriptions or day passes are often not transparent. The return and exchange conditions are also very inconsistent.

Deutsch de Konsumentenschutz kritisiert Ski-Billettpreise als "intransparent"

An investigation of 12 ski resorts revealed that six resorts did not disclose their minimum or maximum prices, Consumer Protection wrote in a press releaseExternal link on Monday. Without this information, guests would not know whether a price was relatively cheap or expensive.

There is therefore a suspicion that the destinations are only using the dynamic system with different prices depending on demand in order to make as much profit as possible.

In response to an inquiry, the Swiss Cablecar Association wrote that pricing is a matter for the individual companies. In an international comparison, the largest ski resorts in Switzerland are not overpriced, even on peak days, it said.

Many Swiss ski resorts still rely on fixed prices. Guests therefore have alternative options, it said.

