The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss Abroad
Top stories
See all Swiss abroad stories
Stay in touch with Switzerland
News

Murder inquiry opened after body of Swiss man found in Corsica

Corsica: body of Swiss man found, murder investigation
The man's body was discovered on a beach in the north of the French island, which sits on the Mediterranean Sea. Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Murder inquiry opened after body of Swiss man found in Corsica
Listening: Murder inquiry opened after body of Swiss man found in Corsica

The body of a Swiss citizen in his 60s was found at the end of September on a beach in Corsica. A murder investigation has been launched to shed light on the case, the local public prosecutor's office said on Wednesday.

This content was published on
1 minute
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The body was found on September 29 on the beach of La Marana, south of Bastia in the north of the French island, Jean-Philippe Navarre, the city prosecutor, told the AFP news agency.

“Following the discovery of the body and the completion of initial forensic examinations, a judicial investigation for murder has been opened to determine the exact circumstances of his death,” Navarre said.

+ Why some Swiss Abroad struggle to renew their passports

The death appears to have been caused by multiple wounds or blows, the prosecutor added.

Translated from Italian by DeepL/gw

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.

External Content

Related Stories

Popular Stories

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR