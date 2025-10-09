Murder inquiry opened after body of Swiss man found in Corsica
The body of a Swiss citizen in his 60s was found at the end of September on a beach in Corsica. A murder investigation has been launched to shed light on the case, the local public prosecutor's office said on Wednesday.
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
The body was found on September 29 on the beach of La Marana, south of Bastia in the north of the French island, Jean-Philippe Navarre, the city prosecutor, told the AFP news agency.
“Following the discovery of the body and the completion of initial forensic examinations, a judicial investigation for murder has been opened to determine the exact circumstances of his death,” Navarre said.
+ Why some Swiss Abroad struggle to renew their passports
The death appears to have been caused by multiple wounds or blows, the prosecutor added.
Translated from Italian by DeepL/gw
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.
External Content
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.