Cost-cutting by Germans could affect Swiss ski resorts
The economic crisis and high costs are having an impact on Germans' plans for the winter. Swiss tourist destinations could feel the effects of this restraint.
A share of 15% of Germans surveyed want to cut back on either holiday plans or leisure activities during the winter season, according to a survey conducted by the polling institute Yougov for Deutsche Presse-Agentur. Just under a quarter want to reduce their spending on eating out. A slight majority of 51% do not want to cut back on leisure spending in winter.
The main winter season in the Alps begins this pre-Christmas weekend. Yougov surveyed 2,101 adults from December 8 to 10. It is clear that winter is less important for a large majority compared to the main summer travel season anyway: 16% have planned a winter holiday, 2% did not know and 81% answered “no”.
Slowdown in Alpine tourism
If Germans save money, this could also have a significant impact on neighbouring countries: Tourists from Germany – among whom Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg are strongly represented – make up the largest group of winter holidaymakers in both Austria and Switzerland.
According to official statistics, almost half of hotel guests in Austria came from Germany last winter season, while in Switzerland they made up a good 12%. Nevertheless, the Alpine winter holiday resorts in all three countries are optimistic about the season. The number of guests rose last year.
