Crans-Montana bar fire: death toll could rise, Swiss official warns

Around 40 people are dead and 115 seriously injured after a fire tore through the "Le Constellation" bar in the Swiss ski resort of Crans-Montana in southern Switzerland on January 1, police say. Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

The painful task of identifying the victims of the New Year's Eve bar fire in Crans-Montana in southern Switzerland is continuing and will take time, says Mathias Reynard, president of the Valais cantonal government. The death toll remains unchanged - 40 killed and 115 seriously injured - but could rise, according to a Swiss official.

3 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Long travail d’identification, le bilan pourrait s’alourdir Original Read more: Long travail d’identification, le bilan pourrait s’alourdir

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

“Our teams are still on the front line,” Reynard told Swiss public radio RTS on Friday morning. But the job of identifying the victims “will still take some time”, he declared, adding that a great deal of care was being taken with the victims.

Many of the 115 people who have been hospitalised have not yet been identified.

“We’ll probably need another day to be able to do that,” Stéphane Ganzer, the Valais minister in charge of security, told the French radio station RTL.

More

More New Year’s Eve: around 40 dead and 115 seriously injured in blaze in Swiss ski resort bar This content was published on Around 40 people have been killed and 115 injured in a bar fire on New Year’s Eve in the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana. Read more: New Year’s Eve: around 40 dead and 115 seriously injured in blaze in Swiss ski resort bar

‘A terrible toll’

The two ministers did not give any new casualty figures on Friday. But Ganzer warned that the “terrible” toll may get worse.

“Between 80 and 100 injured” are still in a “total emergency” situation, he added.

“The toll is rising because we know that when people are injured and have around 15% of their body surface with third-degree burns, there is a risk of death in the hours and days that follow, since septicaemia [serious blood stream infection] can spread throughout the body,” he said.

More

More Mourners pay tribute to Crans-Montana bar fire victims This content was published on Hundreds of people gathered near the “Le Constellation” bar in Crans-Montana on Thursday evening to pay tribute to the victims of the deadly blaze on New Year’s Eve. Read more: Mourners pay tribute to Crans-Montana bar fire victims

Hospitals under pressure

Reynard said the situation in Swiss hospitals was “extremely tense”.

“Some people who had the day off have come to work to help their colleagues,” he said.

Discussions are also underway on the transfer of medical skills. French doctors specialising in severe burns could travel to canton Valais to lend support.

The minister paid tribute to “the citizens and young people who saved lives in the first few minutes” when the fire broke out at the “Le Constellation” bar in the Swiss mountain resort.

Reynard refused to give any further details on the causes of the tragedy. He said the initial indications – a general fire that caused a conflagration [a large fire that causes a lot of damage] – were still valid.

Adapted from French by AI/sb

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

External Content

Related Stories Popular Stories