Crans-Montana will move forward with respect and remembrance, says tourism director

After the devastating bar fire in Crans-Montana, tourism must continue with "great respect and remembrance", according to the director of the local tourism office Bruno Huggler in an interview published today by the Tamedia group press.

In the interview, Huggler expressed no sympathy for people who would travel to the Crans-Montana solely to visit the accident site. Huggler is not aware of any early departures or cancellations. “The tragedy has an enormous impact, but it is not an event that calls into question the general safety or accessibility of the entire destination,” he said.

According to Huggler, tourism remains open, albeit with some adjustments. Concerts are reportedly not taking place. Many bars have given up on music and parties. “Nevertheless, many establishments remain open to act as meeting points for people to come together,” explained the tourism manager.

According to Huggler, it is currently difficult to assess to what extent the tragedy will affect the tourist destination. At this stage, the aim is to manage the situation as best as possible.

“Crans-Montana will not stand still: we have to move forward, but with great respect and remembrance of what happened on New Year’s Eve,” he said.

